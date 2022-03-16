Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.03 ($6.63) and traded as high as €6.30 ($6.92). Ceconomy shares last traded at €6.20 ($6.81), with a volume of 660 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.