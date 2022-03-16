Celsius Resources Limited (ASX:CLA) Insider Purchases A$33,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Resources Limited (ASX:CLA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Colvile acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($23,741.01).
Celsius Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral in Australia and Namibia. It holds a 95% interest in the Opuwo cobalt project comprising 3 exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,106 square kilometers located in northwestern Namibia.
