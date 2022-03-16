Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 13.7%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.77. 8,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 206,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
