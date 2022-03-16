Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 92.38 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 120 ($1.56).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($32,808.84).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

