Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,571. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.
About Central Puerto (Get Rating)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
