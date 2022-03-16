Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,571. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.