Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

