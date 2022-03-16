Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $258.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

