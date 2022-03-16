Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

LLY stock opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

