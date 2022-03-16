Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $731,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,017 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 74,925 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

