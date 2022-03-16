Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $327.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

