CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

