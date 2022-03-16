Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Chariot Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Atlantic margins. It operates through the Exploration and Appraisal; and Corporate segments. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

