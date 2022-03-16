Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

