Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Check-Cap stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

