Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Chegg reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 105,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,600. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -352.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.