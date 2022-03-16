Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.
CHMI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.73%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
