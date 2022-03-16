Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CHMI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

