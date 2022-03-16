Cheryl A. Bachelder Buys 6,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

