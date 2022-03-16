Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $212,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

