Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lowered by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $308.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

