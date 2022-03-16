Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $166.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Shares of CVX opened at $158.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

