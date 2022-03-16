Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 113,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

