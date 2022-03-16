Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.
Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 113,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
