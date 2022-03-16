China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CIADY opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

