China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRHKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

