ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.73 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $78.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.54 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $113.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 16.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 132.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 207,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,107. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

