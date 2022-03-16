Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

CIAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of CIAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 554,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. Cian has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at $5,162,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

