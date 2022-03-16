CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.37.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$54.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.63 and a 12 month high of C$60.51.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.