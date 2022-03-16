Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

