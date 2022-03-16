Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.91. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 29,377 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$54.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

