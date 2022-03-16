Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 496,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

