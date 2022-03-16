Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

