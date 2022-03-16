CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,600.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF remained flat at $$6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

