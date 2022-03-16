Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $81,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

