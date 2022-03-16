Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,636. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.
