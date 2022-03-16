Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLAS stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.