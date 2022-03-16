Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.77. 485,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,261. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

