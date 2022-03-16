Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. StockNews.com lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,758,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

