Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Clorox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.