CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 209.24 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.16.

In other news, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £88,800 ($115,474.64). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 89,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,203,788.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

