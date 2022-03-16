CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

Shares of CME opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

