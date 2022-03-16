Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.39) to GBX 3,130 ($40.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,276.54.
CCHGY stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.
