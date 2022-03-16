Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

