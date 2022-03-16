Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

