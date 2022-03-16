Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

VFH stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

