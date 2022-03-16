Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

GL opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.