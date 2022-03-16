Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Globe Life by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GL opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
