Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GL opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Life (GL)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.