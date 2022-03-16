Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of GL opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

