Comerica Bank Sells 1,382 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

