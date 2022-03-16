Comerica Bank Sells 141,677 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

