Comerica Bank Sells 2,763 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $111,000.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

