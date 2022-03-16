Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

