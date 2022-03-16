Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.